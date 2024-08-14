Dolphins sign DT Robert Cooper

After releasing Teair Tart on Tuesday, the Dolphins have brought in another defensive tackle.

Miami announced on Wednesday that the club has signed Robert Cooper.

Cooper entered the league last year as with the Seahawks an undrafted free agent out of Florida State. Cooper did not appear in a regular-season game, also spending time with Philadelphia last year.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said in his Wednesday press conference that scheme fit was the primary reason the club released Tart.

“When you know that you have a veteran player that has ambitions that you as a coaching staff can see it might not fit, we try to be proactive with that so he has the opportunity to [get with another team],” McDaniel said. “Wish him well at his next place, but he has an opportunity at his next place to do what we know he wants to do.”

The Dolphins are hosting the Commanders for joint practices this week before their preseason game on Saturday night.