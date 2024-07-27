Dolphins sign LB Curtis Bolden

The Dolphins announced a veteran addition to their linebacking corps on Saturday.

They have signed Curtis Bolton to their 90-man roster. Quarterback Gavin Hardison was waived to make room for Bolton in Miami.

Bolton played in 23 games for the Raiders over the last two seasons and saw almost all of his playing time on special teams. He was credited with 13 tackles and also made three tackles in five games for the Lions during the 2021 season.

With Hardison off the roster, the Dolphins are down to three quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa’s practice availability should be more consistent now that he’s agreed to an extension and he’ll have Mike White and Skylar Thompson behind him.