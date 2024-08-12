Dolphins sign LBs David Anenih, Wyatt Ray

The Dolphins have done some shuffling at linebacker.

Miami announced on Monday that the team has signed linebackers David Anenih and Wyatt Ray.

As corresponding moves, the team has placed Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown on injured reserve.

Anenih, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but has not appeared in a regular season game. He’s spent time with the Titans, Steelers, Falcons, and Cardinals.

Ray, 27, has also bounced around since signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s appeared in 23 games for the Titans, Bengals, and Broncos, recording 20 total tackles with 2.0 sacks.

Murphy and Brown had both joined the Dolphins as undrafted free agents in the spring.