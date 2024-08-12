 Skip navigation
NFL's kickoff is 'a lot of fun to watch'
NFL’s kickoff is ‘a lot of fun to watch’
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
Taylor wearing Guardian Cap in preseason
When will Williams' holdout with 49ers end?
When will Williams’ holdout with 49ers end?

Dolphins sign LBs David Anenih, Wyatt Ray

  
Published August 12, 2024 10:58 AM

The Dolphins have done some shuffling at linebacker.

Miami announced on Monday that the team has signed linebackers David Anenih and Wyatt Ray.

As corresponding moves, the team has placed Grayson Murphy and Cam Brown on injured reserve.

Anenih, 24, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2022 but has not appeared in a regular season game. He’s spent time with the Titans, Steelers, Falcons, and Cardinals.

Ray, 27, has also bounced around since signing with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He’s appeared in 23 games for the Titans, Bengals, and Broncos, recording 20 total tackles with 2.0 sacks.

Murphy and Brown had both joined the Dolphins as undrafted free agents in the spring.