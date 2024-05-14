 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign OL Ireland Brown, CB Jason Maitre

  
Published May 14, 2024 09:08 AM

The Dolphins announced a pair of additions to their 90-man roster on Tuesday morning.

Offensive lineman Ireland Brown and cornerback Jason Maitre have both signed with the team. Brown and Maitre took part in the team’s rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Brown spent the last four seasons at Rutgers and played in 33 games for the Scarlet Knights. He began his college time as a defensive lineman, but started 11 games at center and six games at guard during his time at the school.

Maitre transferred from Boston College to Wisconsin for his final year in college. He had 33 tackles and an interception while with the Badgers.