Dolphins sign OL Sean Harlow

  
Published August 3, 2024 11:11 AM

The Dolphins have signed free agent offensive lineman Sean Harlow, the team announced Saturday.

Miami waived offensive lineman Ireland Brown in a corresponding move.

Harlow has appeared in 41 career games with eight starts, five at left guard and three at center. He spent time with the Giants and Cowboys last season after playing two seasons with the Cardinals (2021-22) and four with the Falcons (2017-20).

He was on Indianapolis’ practice squad in 2018.

Harlow entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Falcons in 2017 after playing collegiately at Oregon State.

Brown signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent on May 4. He played four seasons with Rutgers, where he appeared in 33 games, after transferring from Boston College.