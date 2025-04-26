Roger Goodell wants to shorten the time between picks in the first round of the draft

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell doesn’t think teams need 10 minutes between picks in the first round of the draft.

Goodell told Pat McAfee on Friday that he’d like to see a shorter period of time between picks in the first round, possibly with each team getting a one-time extension that would allow them a couple more minutes if they were working out the final details of a trade.

“I started thinking last night, we’ve got to shorten it,” Goodell said. “Should we have time that you can save? I’m making it up, seven minutes first round, but you can get two minutes extra if you need it, you can call it, but then you don’t get it again the rest of the draft. You get one extension.”

Goodell said teams typically are only on the clock for about six and a half minutes in the first round and it would be better to make that uniform, with the caveat that trades can take a little bit longer.

“I think only one team went the full 10,” Goodell said. “If you’re in the middle of a trade you might want to use your card, get two minutes extra.”

Ultimately what the NFL wants the first round of the draft to be is an entertaining TV show, and if less time between picks makes for a more compelling product to watch, then less time between picks will be what the NFL does.