Dolphins sign Robbie Chosen to practice squad

Veteran wide receiver Robbie Chosen is back in Miami.

Chosen, who spent the offseason with the Dolphins but didn’t make their 53-player roster, has signed with Miami’s practice squad.

In his seven-year NFL career, Chosen has previously gone by the names Robby Anderson, Robbie Anderson and Chosen Anderson. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jets in 2016 and has also spent time with the Panthers and Cardinals.

In his best season, in 2020 in Carolina, Chosen had 95 catches for 1,096 yards. Last season he played six games for the Panthers and 10 for the Cardinals and finished the season with 20 catches for 282 yards.