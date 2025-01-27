Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith makes his first Pro Bowl as a replacement for Travis Kelce

Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith is headed to his first Pro Bowl, the NFL announced Monday.

It marks Smith’s first career Pro Bowl selection.

He replaces Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is headed to Super Bowl LIX instead.

Smith, who signed as a free agent prior in the 2024 offseason, turned in one of the best performances by a Dolphins tight end in franchise history. He appeared in all 17 games with six starts and recorded 88 receptions for 884 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, setting single-season franchise records at the tight end position in each category.

He finished the season ranked fourth among the NFL’s tight ends in catches and receiving yards, while tying for second in touchdowns. He also set career highs in receiving yards and receptions and matched his career best for receiving touchdowns in his first season with Miami.

The 2025 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Orlando beginning Thursday.