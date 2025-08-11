Dolphins to sign RB Aaron Shampklin

The Dolphins are adding running back Aaron Shampklin to their roster.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will sign Shampklin after working him out on Monday. They also worked out former Packers and Saints running back Jamaal Williams.

The move comes after the Dolphins lost Alexander Mattison for the season with a neck injury. De’Von Achane, Jaylen Wright, and sixth-round pick Ollie Gordon are their other backs.

Shampklin ran six times for 17 yards in three games for the Steelers last season. He also worked out for the Bears and Jets recently, but his bid for more regular season action will unfold in Miami.