Dolphins up 15-13 over Jets at halftime

The Jets and Dolphins had seven combined possessions in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and all of them ended with points.

The last of them came on a 57-yard field goal by Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders with two seconds to play. It gave the Dolphins a 15-13 lead over their AFC East rivals.

Sanders hit two other field goals, but he missed an extra point after running back De’Von Achane’s touchdown on the first possession of the game. Achane, who was briefly checked out in the medical tent in the second quarter, has 47 yards from scrimmage and Tua Tagovailoa is 15-of-18 for 165 yards. Wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each have five catches for 61 yards.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left the game early, briefly returned and then went back to the bench with a knee injury. Rookie Patrick Paul has replaced him.

The Jets’ touchdown came on a 17-yard run by rookie Isaiah Davis. Aaron Rodgers is 11-of-17 for 152 yards in one of his better halves of the season, but the Jets will lament two red zone trips that ended without touchdowns.

They’ll have a chance to remedy that and keep the scoring streak going when they receive the opening kickoff of the second half.