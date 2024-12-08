 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins up 15-13 over Jets at halftime

  
Published December 8, 2024 02:37 PM

The Jets and Dolphins had seven combined possessions in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and all of them ended with points.

The last of them came on a 57-yard field goal by Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders with two seconds to play. It gave the Dolphins a 15-13 lead over their AFC East rivals.

Sanders hit two other field goals, but he missed an extra point after running back De’Von Achane’s touchdown on the first possession of the game. Achane, who was briefly checked out in the medical tent in the second quarter, has 47 yards from scrimmage and Tua Tagovailoa is 15-of-18 for 165 yards. Wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle each have five catches for 61 yards.

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left the game early, briefly returned and then went back to the bench with a knee injury. Rookie Patrick Paul has replaced him.

The Jets’ touchdown came on a 17-yard run by rookie Isaiah Davis. Aaron Rodgers is 11-of-17 for 152 yards in one of his better halves of the season, but the Jets will lament two red zone trips that ended without touchdowns.

They’ll have a chance to remedy that and keep the scoring streak going when they receive the opening kickoff of the second half.