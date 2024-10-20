 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won't change Jets' offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Dolphins up 7-0 after Tyler Huntley TD pass

  
Published October 20, 2024 01:29 PM

The Dolphins are on the board first in Indianapolis.

After taking over the ball on their own 42-yard-line after a punt, the Dolphins moved quickly down the field. Two passes by quarterback Tyler Huntley to tight end Jonnu Smith were highlights of the drive.

The first was an 18-yarder that moved the Dolphins into the red zone and the second was a 10-yard touchdown. It’s Huntley’s first touchdown pass as a Dolphin and Miami leads 7-0 with just over six minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Colts have punted on both of their possessions and quarterback Anthony Richardson is looking for his first completion of the afternoon.