Dolphins up 7-0 after Tyler Huntley TD pass

The Dolphins are on the board first in Indianapolis.

After taking over the ball on their own 42-yard-line after a punt, the Dolphins moved quickly down the field. Two passes by quarterback Tyler Huntley to tight end Jonnu Smith were highlights of the drive.

The first was an 18-yarder that moved the Dolphins into the red zone and the second was a 10-yard touchdown. It’s Huntley’s first touchdown pass as a Dolphin and Miami leads 7-0 with just over six minutes to go in the first quarter.

The Colts have punted on both of their possessions and quarterback Anthony Richardson is looking for his first completion of the afternoon.