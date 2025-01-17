Dolphins will play in NFL’s first Madrid game

The NFL will play its first-ever game in Spain during the 2025 season and they announced the designated home team for that contest on Friday.

The Dolphins will be in Madrid for the game, which will be played at Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid. The stadium is the home of the famed Real Madrid soccer club, but other details like the date of the game and the Dolphins’ opponents will be announced at a later date.

“We are thrilled to play the NFL’s inaugural game in Spain, a country of rich history, tradition and passion and home to a vibrant Dolphins fanbase,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. “There is a hunger for football in this market, and we are proud to join with the NFL in growing the game internationally while engaging with old and new fans alike. With the unique synergy between Miami and Madrid, we believe this is only the beginning for us in this incredible region and we look forward to bringing the excitement and community of Dolphins football to Spain in 2025 and beyond.”

The NFL will be playing five games in Europe during the 2025 season. The Jaguars, Jets, and Browns will be “home” teams in London while the Colts will be the designated hosts of the league’s first Berlin game.