Donald Parham, Luis Perez, Cornelius Johnson cut as Chargers get to 53 players

The Chargers have announced their initial 53-man roster and the moves they made to create it.

The team announced that they have released tight end Donald Parham after he spent the last four seasons on the roster. Parham had 67 catches for 764 yards and 11 touchdowns as a member of the club.

They also waived quarterback Luis Perez, which leaves Easton Stick as the only quarterback behind Justin Herbert, and former Raiders first-round tackle Alex Leatherwood. Seventh-round wideout Cornelius Johnson, who played for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh in Michigan, was waived, but fellow seventh-round pick Brenden Rice, son of Jerry, made the cut.

Linebacker Chris Collins, tackle Tyler McLellan, linebacker Chris Rumph II, linebacker Nick Niemann, and offensive lineman Bucky Williams all went on injured reserve. Niemann is the only member of the group designated for return during the regular season.

The Chargers also waived or released wide receiver Isaiah Wooden, cornerback Zamari Walton, running back Isaiah Spiller, linebacker Ty Shelby, tight end Isaac Rex, safety Jalyn Phillips, guard Willis Patrick, defensive lineman CJ Okoye, linebacker Tre’Mon Morris Brash, linebacker Shane Lee, tackle Alex Leatherwood, center Brent Laing, cornerback Robert Kennedy, wide receiver Jaylen Johnson, linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, linebacker Savion Jackson, defensive lineman Christopher Hinton, tight end Zach Heins, safety Thomas Harper, cornerback Matt Hankins, linebacker Frank Ginda, wide receiver Jaelen Gill, tight end Tucker Fisk, linebacker Andrew Farmer II, running back Elijah Dotson, safety Akeem Dent, defensive lineman Jerrod Clark, tight end Luke Benson, guard Karsen Barnhart, and linebacker Shaq Quarterman.

