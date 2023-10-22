D’Onta Foreman has two touchdowns, Bears lead Raiders 14-3 at halftime

The Bears are starting undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent, but they haven’t been struggling on offense.

Chicago has a 14-3 lead over Las Vegas at halftime.

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman has scored a pair of touchdowns to pace the offense. Bagent finished the first half 14-of-19 passing for 104 yards, plus two carries for 12 yards.

Daniel Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal wide left that would’ve given Las Vegas a 3-0 lead.

Following the missed field goal, Foreman gave Chicago a 7-0 lead with a 2-yard touchdown to cap a 12-play, 69-yard drive that took 6:22 off the clock. Chicago converted a third-and-1 with a 4-yard run by Foreman and then a third-and-5 with a 13-yard pass over the middle from Bagent to receiver Tyler Scott.

The Bears picked up an interception off of Brian Hoyer when a pass went off running back Josh Jacobs’ hands and into the waiting arms of linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

Chicago took six plays to get into the end zone again, with Foreman going in for a 3-yard touchdown.

The Raiders got on the board with 1:47 left in the first half when Carlson hit from 40 yards out to make the score 14-3.

The Bears put in Nathan Peterman to attempt a Hail Mary at the end of the first half, but he was sacked.

Raiders receiver Davante Adams had five catches on seven targets in the first half, but didn’t get a target in the second. Starting for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo, Hoyer was 10-of-19 passing for 93 yards with a pick in the first half. Jacobs has 21 yards on seven carries.

Las Vegas will receive the second-half kickoff.