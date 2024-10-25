Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be Jameis Winston’s backup on Sunday

As it turns out, the Browns will have Dorian Thompson-Robinson available for Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said in his Friday news conference that Thompson-Robinson will be the backup to Jameis Winston. Thompson-Robinson suffered a finger injury during last week’s loss to the Bengals after he replaced the injured Deshaun Watson.

Though he reportedly had some difficulty gripping a football, Thompson-Robinson was a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Right guard Wyatt Teller is also set to come off of injured reserve to play in Sunday’s game. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday after his practice window opened this week.

Stefanski did not reveal who will start at left tackle with Jedrick Wills (knee) out. But Stefanski did mention that Dawand Jones is one of the club’s options at the position.

Cleveland’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.