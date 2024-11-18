Doug Pederson confirms Gabe Davis will miss the rest of the season

Word on Monday morning was that Jaguars wide receiver Gabe Davis tore his meniscus during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it wasn’t clear whether he’d have a chance to return this season or not.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson put that question to rest during his press conference later in the day. Pederson confirmed that the wideout won’t be back on the field before the year is over.

“He is going to miss the rest of the season,” Pederson said. “It is confirmed this morning. I hate it for him. He’s battled through some injuries this season. He was in good spirits today when I saw him, but he’ll miss the remainder of the year.”

This is the first year of a three-year deal that Davis signed with the Jags as a free agent. He had 20 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns in 10 appearances for Jacksonville.