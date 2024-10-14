Doug Pederson: I don’t think Andre Cisco meant to point a finger at anyone

Jaguars safety Andre Cisco didn’t hold back when it came to assessing his team’s performance in Sunday’s 35-16 loss to the Bears in London.

Cisco said that he saw “a lot of quit” in the team as they fell to 1-5 on the season and called it a “dangerous” situation because of what can happen to players if they or their teammates are not giving it their all on the field. On Monday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said he didn’t feel the comments were a sign of bigger issues in the locker room.

“Obviously it’s his observation, but I don’t think it was necessarily meant to harm anything or point a finger at anybody or anything like that,” Pederson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I think sometimes when you get in a game like yesterday, that sometimes is the feeling. We’ve been on the other side of that too, where we’ve had games where we felt like we’ve had that type of success and you feel that way with your opponent. But again, I don’t think it was necessarily a finger pointing.”

It’s hard to read Cisco’s comments as anything other than a finger pointing, albeit one that didn’t include any specific names being on the other end of the finger. Cisco made it quite clear that he thinks players threw in the towel and that’s an indictment of many people in Jacksonville. It’s particularly damning to those charged with putting the team together and making sure they compete every week, but, for now, there don’t appear to be any changes coming on those fronts.