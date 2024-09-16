 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson: If there’s a measuring stick, we didn’t measure up very well today

  
Published September 15, 2024 11:40 PM

The Jaguars have gotten off to a rough start in 2024, falling to the Dolphins last week and the Browns on Sunday.

While Jacksonville had a shot to win at the end of the 18-13 loss to Cleveland, the offense got off to a particularly slow start. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was 5-of-11 passing for just 16 yards in the first half, with one of the only positive plays a 33-yard scramble.

In the end, Lawrence finished 14-of-30 for 220 yards. But he took a sack in the end zone for a safety with 1:44 left in the contest that made the Jags need a touchdown instead of a game-tying field goal.

Head coach Doug Pederson said after the game that the lack of execution on offense has been surprising to him.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s not who we are,” Pederson said in his press conference. “Guys, coaches, players work too hard during the week.

“Listen, that’s a good defense. A really good defense. Probably one of the best in the league. If there’s a measuring stick, then we didn’t measure up very well today. Something we’ve got to look at. There’s too much talent, I think. There’s signs of it, but just not consistent enough.”

Dating back to last season, the Jaguars have now lost seven of their last eight games.

The Jaguars’ next test will come next Monday night when they face the 2-0 Bills in Buffalo.