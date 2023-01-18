 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson: No one expects us to do anything, so go play and see what happens

  
Published January 18, 2023 01:33 AM
nbc_pk_jaxkcpreview_230117
January 17, 2023 01:34 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons look ahead to the divisional round matchup between the Jaguars and Chiefs, as a dangerous Jacksonville offense looks to keep up with Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs, Bills, and Bengals came into the season as the biggest favorites in the AFC, so it is no surprise to see them among the final four teams alive in the conference playoffs.

The Jaguars are a bigger surprise. They earned the first overall pick in the draft the last two years and had a new head coach in Doug Pederson after 2021’s Urban Meyer debacle, so expectations were low and they remained that way when the Jags opened the year with a 2-6 record.

Jacksonville’s fortunes changed dramatically in the second half of the season, however, and they carry a six-game winning streak into Kansas City this Saturday. They’re heavy underdogs to the Chiefs and heading into a tough place to play, but head coach Doug Pederson’s message to to the team is that there’s no reason not to go out and play free because they’ve already gone further than anybody thought they would.

“It’s a great atmosphere ,” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “We have to embrace it. No one expects us to do anything, so go play, have fun, enjoy the moment and let’s see what happens. We’ve put ourselves in this position to be one of the four remaining AFC teams and you have a lot to play for. Whether we win, whether we lose, our season was a huge success from that standpoint: first year together, overcome a lot of adversity from last year to this year and pushing these guys through.”

The Jaguars showed a lot of resiliency in the regular season again last Saturday with their comeback from 27-0 down to beat the Chargers, so there’s no reason to think that they’ll roll over for the Chiefs this weekend. And, if they do lose, it will still feel like the team is just at the beginning of what could be an extended run of success.