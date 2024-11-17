 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson on potential firing: If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen

  
November 17, 2024

The Jaguars came into Sunday amid reports that big changes could be coming during their bye week and their effort against the Lions did nothing to suggest the team should stay the course.

The Lions humiliated them 52-6 and the Jags limp into their bye week with a 2-9 record. They are 3-14 since Week 12 of the 2023 season and the talk of changes has centered on head coach Doug Pederson being fired before the year is out.

After Sunday’s loss, Pederson discussed his status at a press conference.

“I can’t control that,” Pederson said. “Listen, I’ve been around this league a long time and if it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But, at the same time, I still have a job to do and that’s to get ready for a good division opponent here in two weeks.”

The bye week gives the Jaguars some time to acclimate themselves to a new way of doing things and word of any move should come pretty early in the week.