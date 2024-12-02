Doug Pederson on Trevor Lawrence returning: We’ll take everything into consideration and make a smart choice

There wasn’t much of an update on quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s condition during Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson’s press conference on Monday.

Lawrence remains in the concussion protocol after being knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Texans on an illegal hit by Texans lineback Azeez Al-Shaiir and Pederson said that Lawrence did not aggravate his left shoulder injury on the play. Pederson said that the team will let Lawrence progress through the protocol before thinking about a possible return and noted that “where we are as a team” will join Lawrence’s health as a consideration.

“You gotta take it all into consideration obviously and make a smart choice,” Pederson said.

The Jaguars are 2-10 heading into the final five games of the season and there was already talk of Lawrence having shoulder surgery, so it would not come as a great shock if his next game action doesn’t come until next season.

