Drake London: Kirk Cousins is going to help me learn the game on a bigger scale

Falcons receiver Drake London has been solid in his first two seasons, with his production likely limited by Atlanta’s spotty quarterback play.

But that should change in a significant way with Kirk Cousins behind center for 2024.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, London said he’s expecting Cousins to help improve his game.

“I will say it does feel different having Kirk here,” London said. He’s a very veteran guy who’s been here — now going into his 13th year. So to learn from him is a really cool thing.”

London cited Cousins’ attention to detail as a factor that’s set him apart — and a tool that should aid London in getting better.

“He takes that very, very seriously,” London said. “And then he’s seen a lot of pictures in his day playing football. So to be able to go out there and key those and help us see it with I’m is a huge thing, too. So I think that’s what I’ve learned the most.

“I think he’s going to help me learn the game of football on a bigger scale and understand it a little bit more. And for that, I really can’t wait and see where it takes my game.”

In 33 games over the last two years, London has caught 141 passes for 1,771 yards with six touchdowns. Last year, the former No. 8 overall pick caught 59 passes for 905 yards with a pair of TDs.