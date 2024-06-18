Drake London: Kirk Cousins is going to help me learn the game on a bigger scale

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_pftpm_bhamstallions_240617.jpg
Stallions win UFL title, become a ‘spring dynasty’
nbc_pftpm_signpurdy_240617.jpg
Why SF should extend Purdy right before playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake London: Kirk Cousins is going to help me learn the game on a bigger scale

  
Published June 18, 2024 01:07 PM

Falcons receiver Drake London has been solid in his first two seasons, with his production likely limited by Atlanta’s spotty quarterback play.

But that should change in a significant way with Kirk Cousins behind center for 2024.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, London said he’s expecting Cousins to help improve his game.

“I will say it does feel different having Kirk here,” London said. He’s a very veteran guy who’s been here — now going into his 13th year. So to learn from him is a really cool thing.”

London cited Cousins’ attention to detail as a factor that’s set him apart — and a tool that should aid London in getting better.

“He takes that very, very seriously,” London said. “And then he’s seen a lot of pictures in his day playing football. So to be able to go out there and key those and help us see it with I’m is a huge thing, too. So I think that’s what I’ve learned the most.

“I think he’s going to help me learn the game of football on a bigger scale and understand it a little bit more. And for that, I really can’t wait and see where it takes my game.”

In 33 games over the last two years, London has caught 141 passes for 1,771 yards with six touchdowns. Last year, the former No. 8 overall pick caught 59 passes for 905 yards with a pair of TDs.