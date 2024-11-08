 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Drake London listed as questionable to face Saints

  
Published November 8, 2024 02:09 PM

The Falcons handed in their final injury report of the week on Friday and it didn’t include any certainty about wide receiver Drake London’s status for their game against the Saints.

London injured his hip in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and he was a limited participant in practice all week. The Falcons are listing him as questionable to play this Sunday.

The Falcons are surer about linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles). Neither player received an injury designation, which puts them on track to face New Orleans.

Center Drew Dalman (hip) is listed as questionable and linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) has been ruled out.