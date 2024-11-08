Drake London listed as questionable to face Saints

The Falcons handed in their final injury report of the week on Friday and it didn’t include any certainty about wide receiver Drake London’s status for their game against the Saints.

London injured his hip in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and he was a limited participant in practice all week. The Falcons are listing him as questionable to play this Sunday.

The Falcons are surer about linebacker Troy Andersen (knee) and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (Achilles). Neither player received an injury designation, which puts them on track to face New Orleans.

Center Drew Dalman (hip) is listed as questionable and linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion) has been ruled out.