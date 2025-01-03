Drake Maye listed as questionable with right hand injury

The Patriots have said that Drake Maye is starting at quarterback against the Bills on Sunday, but their final injury report suggests that it’s not a sure thing.

Maye is listed as questionable to be in the lineup for the final game of his rookie season. Maye was a limited participant in practice all three days this week.

Jacoby Brissett and Joe Milton are the other quarterback choices for New England.

Center Ben Brown (concussion), cornerback Christian Gonzalez (concussion), safety Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk (shoulder) have been ruled out for Sunday. Safety Kyle Dugger (ankle, quad), tight end Hunter Henry (foot), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (knee), linebacker Titus Leo (ankle), and linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) are listed as questionable along with Mayo.