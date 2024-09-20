Drake Maye makes NFL debut in mop-up duty

This isn’t how he or the Patriots envisioned it, but Drake Maye is making his NFL debut Thursday night.

Maye replaced Jacoby Brissett with 4:24 remaining in a game the Patriots trail 24-3.

The Patriots have only 93 yards, with Brissett going 12-of-18 for 98 yards. The Patriots sacked him five times.

The Patriots named the veteran Brissett the starter to open the season, but it is expected that Maye will get his first start at some point this season. They used the third overall pick on Maye and he is the only one of the top-three picks not to open the season as the starter.

Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, though, have yet to throw a touchdown pass, giving Maye a chance to do something no rookie quarterback has done this season.