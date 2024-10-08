Drake Maye promoted to starting quarterback

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo did not give his usual full-throated endorsement to Jacoby Brissett during his Monday news conference, indicating a quarterback change could be on the horizon.

Now, we know that is in fact the case.

According to multiple reports, the Patriots will start rookie No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye at quarterback on Sunday against the Texans.

Maye, 22, has been getting practice reps with New England’s offense to help ready him to play. But now he will get the full experience of being the starter throughout the week.

In his one appearance against the Jets, Maye completed 4-of-8 passes for 22 yards. He also rushed two times for 12 yards.

Brissett compiled a 1-4 record this year as a starter. He completed 58.5 percent of his passes for 696 yards with two touchdowns and one interception — good for a 74.2 passer rating.

New England has struggled on offense under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo and new coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The club ranks No. 31 in points and No. 31 in yards.

It will be a difficult task to get the unit going on Sunday against the Texans. We’ll see how Maye responds to the challenge in a few days.