Drake Maye TD to Hunter Henry gives Patriots 16-7 lead

  
Published October 26, 2025 02:50 PM

The Patriots weren’t able to break through in the red zone in the first half, but they had no such issue early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Drake Maye connected with tight end Hunter Henry for a 7-yard touchdown pass, giving the Patriots a 16-7 lead.

After forcing a Browns three-and-out to begin the half, the Patriots needed just seven plays to go 77 yards for the score. New England did not even face a third down on the possession before Maye hit Henry for a 7-yard score.

New England also got creative, using a double pass for a 19-yard gain by Mack Hollins.

Maye is now 12-of-18 for 194 yards with a touchdown and an interception on the day.