Dre Greenlaw misses another practice

  
Published September 4, 2025 06:19 PM

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw’s odds of being in the lineup for the Broncos’ opener are getting longer.

Greenlaw remained out of practice on Thursday because of a quad injury. Head coach Sean Payton declined to discuss Greenlaw’s outlook on Wednesday, but he has been sidelined since late July and also missed the offseason program with what the team says was a different quad injury.

The Broncos signed Greenlaw, who only played two games for the 49ers last season, this offseason.

Two more defensive players were added to the injury report on Thursday. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (calf) and linebacker Dondrea Tillman (hamstring) were both limited participants.

Tight end Nate Adkins (ankle) was out of practice for the second straight day while edge rusher Nik Bonitto (foot), wide receiver Marvin Mims (thigh), and linebacker Alex Singleton (thumb) were full participants.