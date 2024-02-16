Dre Greenlaw undergoes surgery to repair Achilles

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw underwent surgery to repair his torn left Achilles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Greenlaw fully tore the Achilles while jogging from the sideline onto the field on a change of possession in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII.

He could miss the start of the 2024 season.

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the fourth play of the season opener for the Jets but returned to practice in 77 days. The quarterback did not return to game action, however.

Greenlaw, 26, made 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and four passes defensed in 15 games during the regular season. He added 18 tackles, two interceptions and two passes defensed in three postseason games.