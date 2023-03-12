 Skip navigation
Dre’Mont Jones: It would be crazy good to play with Myles Garrett

  
Published March 12, 2023 09:43 AM
nbc_pft_freeagency_230310
March 10, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King map out what to keep an eye on for free agency this year, including which players could land big deals, the teams that’ll be most aggressive and more.

Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones grew up in Cleveland and he wouldn’t mind a homecoming this week.

Jones is an impending free agent and he’ll be able to start talking to teams other than the Broncos on Monday. Jones, who also went to Ohio State, told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that he’s always been a fan of his hometown team and that coming back to play for the Browns would be “a lot of Ohio kids’ dream come true.”

Jones said it would be “pretty cool” to play with Buckeye teammate Denzel Ward again and also shared his thoughts on what it would be like to play alongside Myles Garrett.

“That would be crazy good ,” Jones said. “I’ve only seen and heard good things about him on and off the field, so that’d be cool to have. I’ve been around some good players so it wouldn’t be anything new.”

Cabot reports that the Browns are interested in Jones as well, but Jones, who is No. 23 on PFT’s list of the top free agents , said he knows “there’s a whole bunch of teams that I guess have some interest in me” and that he’s not locked into anything with the free agent frenzy about to begin.