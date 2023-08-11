Drew Lock: It just felt great to play football again

Quarterback Drew Lock is starting his second season with the Seahawks, but he had never played on the team’s home field before Thursday night.

Lock did not play in the team’s lone preseason home game last summer and he didn’t play at all in the regular season after losing a competition for the starting job to Geno Smith. Lock re-signed with the Seahawks to serve as Smith’s backup again this year, but Smith didn’t play against the Vikings on Thursday night and Lock went 17-of-24 for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in a 24-13 win.

“Overall it just felt great,” Lock said, via the team’s website. “To be playing football again, gosh . . . It’s weird when you go a whole year without taking a snap. Props to G for doing that last year and rallying this team and getting us to the playoffs, but man it felt good to finally be back out there.”

Lock said the “want and the desire to get out there on that field” was palpable for him last year, but he’s “never disappointed” when the team and Smith are doing as well as they did while making the playoffs in 2022. He said he re-signed with the team because he wants to “be a part of special” and believes that the Seahawks are capable of being exactly that in 2023.