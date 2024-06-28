Drew Petzing: Variety of skillsets allows us to attack defense in different ways

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride said this week that he thinks quarterback Kyler Murray is capable of winning the MVP award in 2024 and one of the reasons why he can feel that way is the makeup of the group around Murray on offense.

Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones and Chris Moore joined McBride, Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch, and Zach Pascal to make up a receiving corps that brings more to the table than the one that Murray had at his disposal in 2023. In a press conference, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing was asked about the group and he said he believes it gives the team an opportunity to take multiple paths to offensive success.

“Absolutely. We’re going to petition the league for two footballs at all times,” Petzing said. “No, but like you said, it’s a variety of skillsets, it’s guys that do different things well. It allows us to be multiple and allows us to attack the defense in different ways. Cause you never know exactly week to week where the weakness is or what you need to exploit, and if you have everybody doing one thing really well and that’s not the matchup that week, it’s hard to adjust. That’s certainly going to be a part of who we are and part of who we always want to be in all facets.”

One byproduct of having options is that some players are going to get the ball less often than others, but Petzing said that he doesn’t “really worry” about players grousing about their roles as long as the team is having success. While it remains to be seen if the Cardinals will be a consistent winner, their chances certainly look a lot better thanks to the offseason moves they made to bolster the offense.