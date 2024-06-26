Trey McBride: Kyler Murray’s capable of an MVP season

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mailbag_240624.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Watson win CPOY?
nbc_pft_edelmanonrodgers_240624.jpg
Edelman: Rodgers skipping minicamp a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_firstqb60mil_240624.jpg
Florio: Prescott likely will be first QB to $60M

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Trey McBride: Kyler Murray’s capable of an MVP season

  
Published June 26, 2024 10:57 AM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy heading into the 2024 season and one of his teammates thinks that’s going to lead to big things this fall.

Murray missed all of last offseason and the first half of the regular season while recovering from a torn ACL, so this is also his first full offseason working in the offense that coordinator Drew Petzing installed last year. Tight end Trey McBride said that the quarterback has been putting in all the necessary work over the last few months and that he believes that has put Murray in position for his biggest year as a professional.

“This is my third year with him now and he seems more motivated than ever,” McBride said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s a guy who’s bringing everyone together, we’re throwing every weekend, we’re getting everyone together. He’s in the building first one in and last one out. He’s one of those guys who’s doing everything the right way. This is the most confident I’ve seen him. This is the first year I’ve been fully healthy with him — he’s fully healthy — I think everything is trending the right way. He has a ton of weapons out there and I have full confidence that he’s capable of an MVP season.”

Murray has shared his own robust expectations for an offense that added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at the top of the draft and reaching them would mean good things for where Arizona is going regardless of where Murray finishes in MVP voting.