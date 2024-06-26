Trey McBride: Kyler Murray’s capable of an MVP season

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy heading into the 2024 season and one of his teammates thinks that’s going to lead to big things this fall.

Murray missed all of last offseason and the first half of the regular season while recovering from a torn ACL, so this is also his first full offseason working in the offense that coordinator Drew Petzing installed last year. Tight end Trey McBride said that the quarterback has been putting in all the necessary work over the last few months and that he believes that has put Murray in position for his biggest year as a professional.

“This is my third year with him now and he seems more motivated than ever,” McBride said during an appearance on NFL Network. “He’s a guy who’s bringing everyone together, we’re throwing every weekend, we’re getting everyone together. He’s in the building first one in and last one out. He’s one of those guys who’s doing everything the right way. This is the most confident I’ve seen him. This is the first year I’ve been fully healthy with him — he’s fully healthy — I think everything is trending the right way. He has a ton of weapons out there and I have full confidence that he’s capable of an MVP season.”

Murray has shared his own robust expectations for an offense that added wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at the top of the draft and reaching them would mean good things for where Arizona is going regardless of where Murray finishes in MVP voting.