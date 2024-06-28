Drew Rosenhaus: Connor Williams will be ready for camp, unlikely to return to Dolphins

A recent report indicated that free agent center Connor Williams would be cleared to return to action in time for the start of the regular season and Williams’s agent offered another positive update about his recovery from a torn ACL recently.

Drew Rosenhaus told Josh Moser of WSVN that his first thought was that Williams would be sidelined into the season after getting hurt in Week 11 last year, but that his rehab has moved quicker than originally expected. As a result, Rosenhaus said that he believes his client is going to be on the field during training camp this summer.

“Connor has had remarkable recovery, nothing short of miraculous,” Rosenhaus said. “Really looking good for the start of the season. There’s a lot of teams interested in him. But I’m just delighted for Connor. Did not anticipate him going to training camp with the team and felt like it might be something during the season before he played, but now he’s done an awesome job and we’re gonna see Connor Williams in someone’s training camp.”

Rosenhaus said he’s spoken to multiple teams about Williams joining them, but that it is unlikely that the eventual choice will be the Dolphins. Rosenhaus said Williams’s most recent team signed a “fine center” in Aaron Brewer and he expects Williams to land with another team as a result.