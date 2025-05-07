DT James Lynch to re-sign with Titans

The Titans have brought back one of their defensive contributors.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee is re-signing defensive tackle James Lynch to a one-year deal.

Lynch, 26, spent last season with Tennessee, appearing in all 17 games. He was on the field for 23 percent of the club’s defensive snaps and seven percent of special teams snaps.

Lynch finished the year with 20 total tackles, 1.0 sacks, and a pair of passes defensed.

A Vikings fourth-round pick in 2020, Lynch has appeared in 54 career games with three starts.