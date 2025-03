The Texans re-signed defensive tackle Kurt Hinish to a one-year, $1.8 million deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

The deal has a maximum value of $2.35 million.

Hinish, 25, was scheduled to become a restricted free agent next week.

The Texans didn’t tender him but instead re-signed him for less than the tender amount.

Hinish has totaled 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks in three seasons, including 12 tackles in 10 games last season. He spent part of last season on injured reserve with a calf injury.