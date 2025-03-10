 Skip navigation
DT Tershawn Wharton agrees to three-year deal with Panthers

  
Published March 10, 2025 06:55 PM

The Panthers have agreed to terms with defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton on a three-year, $45.05 million deal, Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer reports. The deal has a max value of $54.05 million and $30.25 million is guaranted.

Wharton is 50th on PFT’s top-100 free agents list.

Wharton, 26, played all 17 games with 10 starts for the Chiefs last season. He had 6.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits and 29 tackles in the regular season and added two sacks, three quarterback hits and eight tackles in the postseason.

His 8.5 sacks led the team.

Wharton spent the past five seasons with the Chiefs, with 72 appearances and 13 starts. He totaled 114 tackles, 13.5 sacks and 26 quarterback hits.

Last season was the first that Wharton played more than 50 percent of the snaps, with 667 plays keeping him on the field 62 percent of the time.