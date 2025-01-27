Eagles’ 7 rush TD tie postseason record of 1940 Bears in 73-0 NFL Championship Game win

In the 1940 NFL Championship Game, Washington’s defense allowed seven rushing touchdowns in a 73-0 loss to the Bears, the most lopsided result in NFL history. No team had ever given up seven rushing touchdowns in a postseason game since then — until Washington did it today.

The Eagles ran for seven touchdowns, tying an NFL playoff record, in today’s 55-23 win over the Commanders. Saquon Barkley had three touchdowns, Jalen Hurts had three more, and Will Shipley had one.

Prior to the Eagles today, the last time a team ran for seven touchdowns in a game was in 2020, when the Saints had seven rushing touchdowns against the Vikings on Christmas Day. The Eagles today became just the ninth team in NFL history to score seven rushing touchdowns in a game.

The Eagles have now scored 39 rushing touchdowns this season, counting both the regular season and playoffs. They’re three away from the all-time record of 42 — which was set by the Eagles two years ago.