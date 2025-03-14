 Skip navigation
Eagles agree to terms with returner Avery Williams

  
Published March 14, 2025 06:09 PM

The Eagles have signed returner Avery Williams to a one-year deal, his agency, Aura Sports Group, announced.

Williams, 26, played all 17 games for the Falcons last season, seeing action on 10 offensive snaps and 364 on special teams. He returned 20 punts for a 9.3-yard average and 15 kickoffs for a 27.2-yard average and made six tackles.

The Falcons drafted Williams in the fifth round in 2021, and he spent his first four seasons in Atlanta. He began his career as a cornerback before switching to running back his second season.

In his career, he has averaged 10.9 yards on 58 punts returns and 22.4 yards on 54 kickoff returns and has made 31 tackles.

Kenneth Gainwell and Isaiah Rodgers, who had 26 of the team’s 33 kickoff returns last season, left in free agency. Cooper DeJean returned 21 of the team’s 28 punts last season as a rookie but likely will focus on his duties as the nickel corner in 2025.