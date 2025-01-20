Eagles are +175 favorites to win Super Bowl LIX

The Eagles are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl LIX.

After Sunday’s divisional round games left us with the final four teams alive to win the 2025 Super Bowl, the Eagles emerged as favorites at +175 odds.

The Chiefs are behind them at +240, followed by the Bills at +260. The Commanders are the long shots at +650.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Eagles will be favored to win the Super Bowl if they win the NFC Championship Game. The Eagles are viewed as favorites over the Bills and Chiefs in part because the Commanders are viewed as the worst of the four remaining teams, so the Eagles have the easiest path to the Super Bowl. And the championship games themselves will influence the Super Bowl line, either because one winner looks better than the other, or because a winning team suffers a key injury.

But for now, the Eagles are the favorites.