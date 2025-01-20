Eagles are favored by 4.5, Chiefs by 1.5, in conference championships

The teams are set, and so are the initial betting lines.

DraftKings has the Eagles as 4.5-point favorites over the Commanders in the NFC Championship. The Chiefs are favored by 1.5 in their rematch with the Bills.

The Eagles beat the Commanders at home on a Thursday night in Week 11, 26-18. The Commanders returned the favor in Week 16, with a 36-33 victory.

The Bills toppled the Chiefs in Buffalo in Week 11, 30-21, ending a Kansas City winning streak that dated back to Christmas 2023. Other than a Week 18 B-team effort against the Broncos, it was the Chiefs’ only loss of the season.

Those go out the window next weekend. It’s the rubber match in Philly, and at Arrowhead Stadium the Bills will get their latest chance to do something they haven’t done in the Mahomes era: Beat the Chiefs in the postseason.

The winners will collide in New Orleans. The losers will join the other 28 teams who have pivoted to September.