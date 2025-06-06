Eagles claim RB Keilan Robinson off waivers

The Eagles claimed running back Keilan Robinson off waivers Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports. Robinson wrote “God is good,” on social media.

The Jaguars waived Robinson on Thursday.

Robinson, 25, entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the Jaguars last year. He appeared in six games as a rookie, mainly playing special teams.

He saw action on five offensive snaps and 51 on special teams and returned a pair of kickoffs 34 yards.

Robinson joins a running backs room that includes Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, AJ Dillon and Avery Williams. Williams is slated to be the kickoff returner, a role he previously held with the Falcons.