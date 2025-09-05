Eagles-Cowboys game suspended for weather in third quarter

The Cowboys and Eagles are playing an entertaining game in the NFL’s season opener, but the end will have to wait.

Just before 10:30 p.m. ET, the league office called for the game to be suspended with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter after the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning. The Eagles lead 24-20.

Lightning, strong winds and rain is expected at Lincoln Financial Field.

The delay is estimated to be just under an hour.

The Eagles opened the second half with a 10-play, 32-yard drive that ended with a 58-yard Jake Elliott field goal. It was the eighth consecutive drive in the game with a score.

The Cowboys, though, didn’t score on their fifth possession despite going 61 yards to the Philadelphia 11. Miles Sanders, who had a 49-yard run before Zack Baun saved the touchdown, fumbled. Jihaad Campbell forced the fumble, and Quinyon Mitchell picked it up and would have been off to the races with a 90-yard touchdown if not for Dak Prescott’s tackle.

That was the final play before the weather delay.

The Eagles will have the ball on their own 16 when play resumes.