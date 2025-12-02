Eagles designate S Marcus Epps for return from IR

The Eagles will be getting safety Marcus Epps back on the practice field.

They announced that they have designated Epps for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Epps will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the season. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Epps played in the first eight games of the season and was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury on November 1. He was credited with six tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams. Epps also played for the Eagles from 2019-2022 and returned after spending two seasons with the Raiders.

The Eagles also announced that they have released defensive back Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.