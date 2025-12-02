 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

MayeConductor12-2.jpg
Maye embracing role as ‘conductor’ of offense
nbc_pft_pitrodgersbday_251202.jpg
What birthday gift would Florio get Rodgers?
nbc_pft_wk13superlatives_251202.jpg
Bears, Panthers made statements in Week 13

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles designate S Marcus Epps for return from IR

  
Published December 2, 2025 05:02 PM

The Eagles will be getting safety Marcus Epps back on the practice field.

They announced that they have designated Epps for return from injured reserve on Tuesday. Epps will have a 21-day window to practice with the team before he must be activated or shut down for the season. He can be activated at any point in that window.

Epps played in the first eight games of the season and was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury on November 1. He was credited with six tackles while seeing most of his playing time on special teams. Epps also played for the Eagles from 2019-2022 and returned after spending two seasons with the Raiders.

The Eagles also announced that they have released defensive back Parry Nickerson from the practice squad.