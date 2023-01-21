Eagles dominate in first half, lead Giants 28-0

The Eagles are well on their way to hosting the NFC Championship Game.

Everything went their way in the first half of Saturday night’s game against the Giants. Jalen Hurts threw two touchdown passes and ran for another while the Eagles defense shut down Daniel Jones and the Giants offense en route to a 28-0 halftime lead.

Hurts looks much closer to his pre-shoulder injury form than he did in the Week 18 game between the two teams. He is 12-of-17 for 118 yards through the air and he’s run seven times for 31 yards at the helm of an Eagles offense that has totally overwhelmed the Giants.

Miles Sanders has run 13 times for 75 yards, Kenneth Gainwell has three carries for 22 yards and Boston Scott ran for a touchdown. Scott now has 11 touchdowns in nine career games against the Giants.

The Giants have picked up just 64 yards as their offense has carried over zero momentum from last Sunday’s win in Minnesota. They’ll need to find something that works in halftime or the second half will be an extended celebration at Lincoln Financial Field.