Alt fits Harbaugh's blueprint for Chargers
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy

Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Eagles draft Texas A&M receiver/returner Ainias Smith in the fifth round

  
Published April 27, 2024 03:02 PM

The Eagles spent their first three picks on defense before turning to the offensive side. After taking Clemson running back Will Shipley in the fourth round, the Eagles used a fifth-round choice on Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith.

Smith is a jack-of-all trades.

He is one of the top returners in the draft and played slot, outside receiver and at running back on offense in 2023.

Smith is the only 2,000-yard receiver in SEC history also to have at least 250 yards on rush attempts, kickoff returns and/or punt returns.

He averaged 10.2 yards on 82 career punt returns, with two touchdowns, and had 20 career kickoff returns for a 18.0-yard average.