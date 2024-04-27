Eagles draft Texas A&M receiver/returner Ainias Smith in the fifth round

The Eagles spent their first three picks on defense before turning to the offensive side. After taking Clemson running back Will Shipley in the fourth round, the Eagles used a fifth-round choice on Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith.

Smith is a jack-of-all trades.

He is one of the top returners in the draft and played slot, outside receiver and at running back on offense in 2023.

Smith is the only 2,000-yard receiver in SEC history also to have at least 250 yards on rush attempts, kickoff returns and/or punt returns.

He averaged 10.2 yards on 82 career punt returns, with two touchdowns, and had 20 career kickoff returns for a 18.0-yard average.