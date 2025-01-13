Eagles fear Nakobe Dean will miss remainder of playoffs with knee injury

If the Eagles are going to win the Super Bowl, it appears they’re going to have to do it without linebacker Nakobe Dean.

The Eagles fear Dean’s knee injury is going to keep him out for the rest of the playoffs, according to NFL Network.

Dean is set for an MRI today to get a full diagnosis, but the injury looked bad and the Eagles quickly ruled him out of Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Dean started 15 games and was second on the team with 128 tackles during the regular season. He’ll be a big loss to their defense as they prepare for a divisional round game against the winner of tonight’s game between the Vikings and Rams.