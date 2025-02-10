 Skip navigation
Eagles defense unstoppable against the Chiefs
McCourty: What Mahomes is doing is 'ridiculous'
Hill: I take back comments, want to stay in Miami

A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Eagles' field goal gives them a 10-0 lead

  
Published February 9, 2025 07:43 PM

The Chiefs have held Saquon Barkley in check. It hasn’t mattered.

The Eagles have dominated, and the Chiefs are lucky they are down only 10-0.

Jake Elliott kicked a 48-yard field goal with 8:38 remaining until halftime to give the Eagles a two-score lead. His kick capped a seven-play, 27-yard drive.

Cooper DeJean returned Matt Araiza’s punt 6 yards to the Philadelphia 43. Barkley lost a yard and Jalen Hurts ran for 4. It set up a third-and-7, and Hurts completed a 22-yard pass to A.J. Brown.

The Eagles got to the Kansas City 25 and lined up as if they were going to go for it on fourth-and-3. Nick Sirianni called a timeout after the Chiefs didn’t jump, but before Elliott’s 43-yard try, long snapper Rick Lovato was called for a false start.

Elliott still was good, giving the Eagles their two-score lead.

The Eagles have outgained the Chiefs 151 to 20 and have 10 first downs to one for the Chiefs. That despite Barkley running for only 20 yards on 10 carries.

The Eagles report that offensive guard Mekhi Becton is questionable to return with a knee injury. Tyler Steen has replaced him.