Eagles go with nine captains for 2023

When it comes to team captains, my own preference would be to go with three — one on offense, one on defense, one on special teams. But since no team has yet to ask for my input on the number of captains they should name (or any other issue), many will take a different approach.

The Eagles, defending NFC champions, have decided to go with nine captains in 2023.

They are quarterback Jalen Hurts, cornerback Darius Slay, kicker Jake Elliott, receiver Devonta Smith, receiver A.J. Brown, defensive end Brandon Graham, center Jason Kelce, offensive lineman Lane Johnson, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

That’s a lot. It’s almost as if they didn’t want to start drawing lines and potentially offend a key veteran player, so they just went with a bunch of them.

Regardless, the unquestioned leader of the team is and should be Jalen Hurts. He made himself and everyone around him better in 2022.

Maybe they have nine captains because he successfully influenced so many other players to become true leaders.