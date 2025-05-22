Eagles have no comment on Jeffrey Lurie statement that drew rebuke from Troy Vincent

It’s fitting, we suppose, that the debate regarding an awkwardly-named play included an awkwardly-worded comment.

And the Eagles tell PFT they have no comment at all on the thing owner Jeffrey Lurie said while addressing the room in support of keeping the “tush push” in the rule book.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN.com reported on Wednesday that, near the end of a speech that lasted close to an house, Lurie told the general ownership meeting in Minneapolis that the attack on the play was a “win-win” for the Eagles. If the vote fails, the play stays. If the vote succeeds, it would be “like a wet dream for a teenage boy” to have a play so successful that the only way to stop it is to ban it.

After the remarks concluded, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent reportedly “chastised” Lurie for his analogy. Vincent specifically pointed out that women were present in the meeting.

While it apparently was an off-the-cuff remark near the end of a lengthy and impassioned speech, it slipped through the filter that’s always critical when speaking extemporaneously to others.

Anyone who talks into a microphone, in any setting, is well aware of the reality that many potential things pop into the brain during the word-formulation process. Some things that potentially could be said might not be appropriate. (Recently, as Simms and I were engaging in an unplanned riff on PFT Live regarding the phenomenon known as “swamp ass,” I resisted the temptation to say something that possibly would have likely been very funny, because it might have been too close to the line.)

The goal is to know where that line is, and to stay safely away from it. On Wednesday, Lurie apparently flew too close to that line on wings of a teenage boy’s, well, never mind.